You always knew that the dead voted Democratic, right? Here’s how.

Via Biz Pac Review:

A Virginia man has been sentenced to 100 to 120 days in jail after pleading guilty to voter fraud by registering dead people as Democrat voters.

Andrew J. Spieles, 21, worked for Harrisonburg Votes, a Democratic Party-affiliated organization, when he committed his federal crimes.

Spieles, a 21-year-old student at James Madison University, was discovered after someone saw the name of a man he knew was dead on a voter registration form and called the police, CBS-WVTR reported.

Spieles later admitted that he falsified voter registration applications to help a co-worker hit a registration “quota.” Andrew registered at least 18 dead people as Democratic voters. Acting United States Attorney Rick A. Mountcastle detailed Spieles’ crime:

