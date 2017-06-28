A good reason to vote for the bill. There are forces that keep trying to push us to single payer, which if they manage it would sink us.

Via NY Post:

Former President Barack Obama is joining the demagogic slugfest against the GOP’s latest bill to repeal and replace ObamaCare. He claims the GOP bill would “ruin Medicaid.”

He’s wrong. His health law ruined Medicaid.

Now, half of all women who give birth in the United States are on Medicaid, a staggering figure. The Republican bill, awaiting Senate action, will reform Medicaid, restoring its original mission and ensuring its future.

Medicaid was created in 1965 as a safety net for the poor. But ObamaCare distorted it, edging the US health-care system closer to a Medicaid-for-all or single-payer system. Swelling the Medicaid rolls — instead of making private insurance affordable — was the main trick ObamaCare used to boost the number of insured.

A whopping 75 million people are now enrolled on Medicaid, 20 million more than in Medicare, the program for the elderly. If the repeal bill doesn’t pass, Medicaid enrollment will soar to 86 million by 2026, according to a Congressional Budget Office analysis released Monday.

Who’s picking up the tab for this vast Medicaid expansion? You. Worse, you pay twice — once as a taxpayer, then again as an insurance consumer.

Keep reading…