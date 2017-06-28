Apparently this is not the first time that Michael Reed destroyed a Ten Commandments monument. He did the same thing in Oklahoma City two years ago and is a diagnosed schizophrenic.

Via Daily Mail:

An Arkansas man who livestreamed himself driving his car into the new Ten Commandments monument less than 24 hours after it was placed on state Capitol grounds has been arrested.

Michael Reed, 30, has been charged with defacing objects of public interest, criminal trespass and first degree criminal mischief.

An 18-second video of the incident on Reed’s Facebook page begins with music playing in a car before the driver shouts ‘Oh my goodness’ and then ‘Freedom’ before smashing into the monument.

Prior to ramming the monument, Reed shared another video on his Facebook page where he said his intent to start a GoFundMe to buy a new car afterwards.

Secretary of State’s Office spokesman Chris Powell says Capitol Police arrested the male suspect early Wednesday. The stone monument fell to the ground and broke into multiple pieces.

The privately funded monument was 6 feet tall and weighed 6,000 pounds. It was installed Tuesday morning on the southwest lawn of the Capitol with little fanfare and no advance notice.

A 2015 law required the state to allow the display near the Capitol, and a state panel last month gave final approval to its design and location.

