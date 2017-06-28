Looks like CNN is finally having some consequences for their lies. Add this to Sarah Palin suing the NY Times for lying and connecting her campaign ad to the Gabby Giffords shooting, and you now have media finally getting called on their nonsense.

Via NY Post:

The specter of a $100 million libel suit scared CNN into retracting a poorly reported story that slimed an ally of President Trump’s — and forcing out the staffers responsible for it, The Post has learned.

The cable network’s coverage of Trump transition team member Anthony Scaramucci came amid federal scrutiny of corporate parent Time Warner’s pending purchase by AT&T — and the widespread belief among media execs that CNN President Jeff Zucker can’t survive a merger.

CNN immediately caved after Scaramucci, a financier and frequent network guest, cried foul and threatened to take legal action, sources said Tuesday.

