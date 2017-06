But no, there’s no bias there…

Via Daily Caller:

A new study by the Media Research Center has revealed that of all Trump-related coverage on nightly broadcast news, more than half was related to the Russia investigation.

MRC analysts reviewed 364 Trump-related news stories on broadcast network evening shows in the five weeks since May 17.

They discovered that the networks devoted 353 minutes of airtime, or 55 percent of all Trump coverage, to the Russia investigation.

Keep reading…