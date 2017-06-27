I’m willing to bet that he said stuff in the Bernie visit or in the Durbin emails that was a red flag, but that they failed to report it. That’s why they don’t want to release the emails.

Via Daily Caller:

Democratic Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin’s office will not release reported email correspondence with anti-GOP shooter James Hodgkinson.

An Associated Press report says, “Hodgkinson also visited the office of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, whose campaign he had worked on as a volunteer, and was in email contact with the two Democratic senators from his home state.”

The “two Democratic senators from his home state” of Illinois would presumably be Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth.

When The Daily Caller reached out to Sen. Durbin’s office, we received this comment, “Mr. Hodgkinson contacted our office to state his opinion on a variety of legislation over the years.

