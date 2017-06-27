So she wouldn’t give Sessions a pass for imprecise language, but we should give her a pass. Alrighty, now…

Via Daily Mail:

A Democrat Senator who claimed she never met with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak actually attended a black tie event at his residence, it has been revealed.

Claire McCaskill, the Senator from Missouri, tweeted in March: ‘I’ve been on the Armed Services Com for 10 years. No call or meeting w/Russian ambassador. Ever.’

But CNN has now revealed that in November 2015 she attended an evening at his Washington residence to honor Democratic Rep. James Symington, who is from her state and worked to further US-Russian relations.

