Another unaccompanied minor. Update to this previous story.

Sources have confirmed to ABC7 News the details of a Washington Post report that states the man who police say abducted and killed a teen near a mosque in Herndon earlier this month allegedly attacked a different woman and sent her to a hospital just one week earlier. That woman reportedly told authorities the man who attacked her was in MS-13.

Shortly after Nabra Mohmod Hassanen was found dead on Sunday, June 18, police in the area noticed a car driving suspiciously and began a traffic stop on Darwin Martinez Torres, 22, of Sterling. He was taken into custody as a suspect, and later charged with murder.

Just one week before the murder, sources confirm to ABC7 News that a woman said she was sexually assaulted and choked by a man who was later identified as Martinez Torres.

Sources also confirmed the Post’s reporting that the victim in the first alleged attack told authorities that the man who attacked her was in MS-13 and that she stayed in the hospital overnight because she was afraid of him. The victim, however, told authorities that she didn’t want to file charges.

