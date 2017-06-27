From the leader of the party that booed God for all the world to see…

Via Free Beacon:

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) said on Tuesday that Republicans were dishonoring God with their efforts to dismantle the Affordable Care Act.

Pelosi invoked God to appeal to Republicans across the aisle.

“I know my colleagues are people of faith,”Pelosi said. “They tell us that all the time.”

“So, this is God’s creation, we have a real responsibility to it,” she continued. “To minister to the needs of God’s creation is an act of worship. To ignore those needs is to dishonor the God who made us.”

