Damned if you do, damned if you don’t.

Via Daily Caller:

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations (U.N.) Nikki Haley was booed while attending the New York City Pride March with her teenage son Sunday afternoon.

Haley, who has been one of the more vocal officials within the Trump administration, has drawn criticism from the LGBT community over the position she adopted on gay marriage while serving as governor of South Carolina.

Haley spoke out in defense of traditional marriage in 2013, after a federal lawsuit was filed challenging South Carolina’s constitutional amendment banning gay marriage.

“The citizens of South Carolina spoke … spoke something that I, too, believe, which is marriage should between a man and a woman,” Haley said in response to the suit. “I’m going to stand by the people of this state, stand by the constitution, I’m going to support it and fight for it every step of the way.”

Keep reading…