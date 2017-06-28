Via NTK:

Hillary Clinton spoke on Monday at the American Libary Association’s annual conference, an event sponsored by Simon & Schuster. Clinton took the opportunity to tout her new book, her daughter Chelsea Clinton’s new book, and the children’s version of “It Takes A Villiage,” which Clinton published in the 1990s.

Discussing books is not uncommon at the American Libary Association annual conference, but Clinton elected to use much of her speech to plug her family’s works. […]

Clinton also made mentions of her new book that she is working on about the 2016 presidential campaign as well as her daughter Chelsea Clinton’s new children’s book, “She Persisted.”