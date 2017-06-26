Ouch.

Via Daily Caller:

In the latest issue of Cosmopolitan, Michelle Obama‘s Chief of Staff Melissa Winter opens up about how she got her job and how she felt on election night in 2016.

The answer is: Bad. Very bad. So bad that when it was clear Donald Trump had won, she left the party abruptly and early and went to her car to drown her sorrows in the Dixie Chicks.

“I had gone to a party at one of our staffer’s homes. I was watching what was happening on TV, and I looked at my host and I said to her, ‘I’m not sure you all understand what’s happening but I can’t be here anymore.’ I left and I put the Dixie Chicks on in the car because I just couldn’t listen to the news. I got home, and I turned on my TV with no volume, and I watched. It was a pretty bad night. I was texting with Mrs. Obama, and when it became sort of clear to both of us what was happening, she said she was going to bed, and I said, ‘I will see you in the morning.’ It was terrible. It was rough. The whole White House [staff] felt this physically, emotionally, mentally.”

The Cosmo piece reveals how she first became involved in politics.

