Well, it might be the Apocalypse for activist judges who want to remake laws and the Constitution…

Via Free Beacon:

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D., Hawaii) called Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch, Samuel Alito, and Clarence Thomas “the three horsemen of the apocalypse” on MSNBC on Monday as she decried President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily banning travel from six nations in the Middle East and North Africa.

Hirono criticized the justices for wanting to lift the injunction against Trump’s executive order, which the other six justices agreed to review. Hirono called the order a “Muslim ban,” despite the fact that it does not affect about 88 percent of the world’s Muslims.

“This is like the three horsemen of the apocalypse, and they’re waiting for the fourth one to come along so they can go on their trend toward what I call extremism,” she said.

