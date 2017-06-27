Does he ever stop vacationing? But on the positive side, perhaps the longer he is out of the country, the less involved he is in messing in our government. Notice how in the picture, everyone else knows how to wear their helmet, except Obama.

Via Free Beacon:

Former President Barack Obama is causing frustration among Democrats by going on a plethora of luxury vacations following his exit from the White House.

Obama has taken his family on a series of tours of millionaire and billionaire luxury retreats in the last few months, according to Democrats and activists who spoke to Fox News.

Fox News listed some of the more memorable vacations the Obama family has enjoyed in 2017:

Visiting actor Marlon Brando’s private island

Four Seasons in Bali, where rooms cost $2,000 per night minimum

A Palm Springs Estate

Sir Richard Branson’s Necker Island

Mid Pacific Country Club in Oahu, Hawaii

