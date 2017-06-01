Ratings chase.

Via The Hill:

CNN to air ‘The Russian Connection: Inside the Attack on Democracy’ Tuesday night

CNN will host a special documentary, “The Russian Connection: Inside the Attack on Democracy,” reported by CNN chief national security correspondent Jim Sciutto on Tuesday night.

Sciutto, a veteran of the Obama State Department who came to CNN in 2014, “recounts and tracks the story of Russian hacks targeting the 2016 presidential election from the very beginning to the investigations still underway today and to new fears of Russian attacks on upcoming U.S. elections,” according to the network announcement.

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta, former national security adviser Tom Donilon and former CIA Moscow Station Chief Steven Hall are among those interviewed for the documentary.

