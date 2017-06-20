Liberal California’s hilarious war against Monsanto continues.

Via Daily Caller:

California will list the main ingredient in the weed-killing pesticide Roundup as a chemical that causes cancer, a state office announced Monday.

It will be the first time a state has officially listed the chemical as carcinogenic.

California will add glyphosate, the main ingredient in agro-chemical giant Monsanto’s weed spray, to a “list of chemicals known to the state to cause cancer,” the state’s Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA) announced Monday.

The glyphosate listing will take effect July 7, delayed from the OEHHA’s initial March 28 date due to a legal challenge from the company Monsanto, and will require Monsanto and any company selling glyphosate to put warning labels on packages.

