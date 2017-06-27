He realizes protecting it while running for governor is a guaranteed failure for his candidacy.

Via Free Beacon:

Rep. Tim Walz (D., Minn.) admitted last month that Obamacare was failing his constituents and went against the Democratic National Committee (DNC) in the process.

Walz, who voted in favor of Obamacare, is now running for governor in Minnesota. In a video from last month, Walz claimed that he went against the DNC by saying that he was not going to tout the party’s message on Obamacare as Democrats were under fire for the law.

“The DNC wanted the message to be the ACA [Affordable Care Act] is working fine and don’t talk about the warts,” Walz said. “I said I can’t do that because it’s failing my constituents in a lot of ways.”

