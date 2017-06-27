Hilarious that one gets nailed for trying to profit off of their ridiculous photo-op sit-in.

Via Free Beacon:

Two Democratic members of the House of Representatives are under review by the House Ethics Committee for alleged wrongdoing.

Rep. Ben Ray Lujan (D., N.M.) and Rep. John Conyers (D., Mich.) are both being reviewed by the committee for different issues, Politico reports.

Lujan is being investigated in connection with the Democratic sit-in on the House floor a year ago. Lujan is being accused of having his campaign profit off the protest by using images of himself on the floor in campaign donation solicitations. Using any image of a member on the House floor for campaign purposes is illegal.

