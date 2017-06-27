Obviously, would not be a smart move.

Via Daily Mail:

The Assad regime in Syria is preparing for another chemical weapons attack on its own people, the White House warned in an ominous statement on Monday night.

The attack will be similar to one in April which prompted the US to launch missile strikes on a military base, the statement said, and will likely harm ‘innocent children and civilians’.

‘The United States has identified potential preparations for another chemical weapons attack by the Assad regime that would likely result in the mass murder of civilians, including innocent children. The activities are similar to preparations the regime made before its April 4, 2017 chemical weapons attack.

‘As we have previously stated, the United States is in Syria to eliminate the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

‘If, however, Mr. Assad conducts another mass murder attack using chemical weapons, he and his military will pay a heavy price,’ it said.

There was no further detail given of how the US will respond to a fresh attack.

