Someone want to tell him how that turned out, at least for Julius Caesar?

Via Free Beacon:

Democratic Rep. Joseph Crowley (N.Y.) seemed to compare House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) to Roman dictator Julius Caesar on Sunday in a radio interview.

“If we were living during the Roman Empire, she would be a centurion’s centurion. In fact, I think she’d be Caesar,” Crowley told radio host John Catsimatidis on AM 970 in New York.

“She’s a tough cookie and she’s a great strategist as well,” Crowley said.

Crowley, the House Democratic Caucus chairman, made his statement when Catsimatidis asked him about rumors of Democrats looking at him to replace Pelosi.

“I take solace and I’m humbled by even being thought of as a possible person who can lead our caucus in the future in terms of leader,” Crowley said.