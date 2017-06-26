Um, but Shaun? You’re white. This is Shaun’s white father on the right, Jeffrey Wayne King, who was married to his white mother at the time. But hey, Shaun’s daddy went to prison for fraud, so Shaun’s following right in his footsteps…

Via Daily Caller:

The New York Daily News’ senior justice writer Shaun King blasted Christians Monday for perpetrating white supremacy for their support of President Donald Trump’s immigration halt.

King put out a series of tweets accusing Christians who supported the halt of “fake faith” after the Supreme Court allowed Trump’s immigration ban to go into effect.

“To support a ban on immigrants & refugees, while calling yourself a Christian, is not faith, it’s white supremacy disguised as religion,” King tweeted.

