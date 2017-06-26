Hilarious and they wonder why they keep losing?

Via Free Beacon:

Liberal activists in West Virginia accidentally flew an aerial message attacking a Republican senator representing a completely different state on the other side of the country.

Reporters at the Charleston Gazette-Mail on Monday noticed a plane flying around West Virginia’s capital city with a banner reading, “SEN HELLER: KEEP YOUR WORD VOTE NO ON TRUMPCARE.”

The only problem? Republican Sen. Dean Heller represents Nevada. The GOP senator representing West Virginia is Shelley Moore Capito.

