Because having FBI base an investigation off opposition research [translate: rumor and lies] and use our money to pay for it isn’t at all disturbing…

Via Free Beacon:

The FBI will not confirm or deny the existence of records showing whether the bureau paid the researcher behind the unverified, controversial dossier alleging ties between President Donald Trump and Russia.

Christopher Steele, a former British spy, gathered information for the dossier while working for a Washington research firm that supporters of Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign hired. Trump has denied that the dossier is true while Steele has said parts of it are unverified.

The Washington Post reported earlier this year that Steele had reached an agreement with the FBI a few weeks before Election Day in November to continue investigating then-candidate Trump.

Keep reading…