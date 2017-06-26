They’re upset they’re getting their butts kicked in the Middle East and they’re reduced to being computer trolls.

Via Reuters:

Nearly a dozen Ohio state websites, including Governor John Kasich’s, were up and running again on Monday, a day after hackers posted messages of support for the Islamic State on their homescreens.

After the hack, the homescreen of governor.ohio.gov, Kasich’s official website, displayed a black background and an Arabic symbol, and the top of the screen said “Hacked by Team System Dz.”

The text on the screen read: “You will be held accountable Trump, you and all your people for every drop of blood flowing in Muslim countries,” and “I Love Islamic State.” The militant group Islamic State is largely made up of Sunni militants from Iraq and Syria but has drawn jihadi fighters from across the Muslim world and Europe.

The Ohio Department of Public Safety was working with federal agencies to investigate the hacking “to make sure nothing like this happens again,” said Tom Hoyt, a spokesman for Ohio’s Department of Administrative Services, on Monday.

