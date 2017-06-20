Republicans are only having more sex because this study only includes consensual sex.

Via Daily Caller:

It turns out that Republicans are having sex more frequently than Democrats, a study published Monday revealed.

The study, conducted by Professor Nicholas H. Wolfinger, examined the sex lives of Democrats, Republicans and Independents. Independents and Republicans are more likely to have sex at least once a week than their Democrat peers, the study showed.

“This finding left me curious about how specific components of relational bliss might be affected by political leanings. The answer is surprising: Republicans have more sex than Democrats and cheat less on their spouses. Political independents have sex even more often than Republicans but cheat at the same rate Democrats do,” Wolfinger, a University of Utah professor, explained in the Institute for Family Studies report.

