Aww, Norks are the victims, didn’t you know? They beat this kid into a coma, but we’re being mean to them by noticing…

Via Townhall:

Otto Warmbier was laid to rest Thursday, less than two weeks after he was returned to the United States from North Korea. On Friday, the North Korean government essentially spit on his grave by claiming the murderous regime is the “biggest victim of this incident.”

In a statement on the state-run news site, a spokesman said Warmbier’s death was a “mystery.”

“The fact that Warmbier died suddenly in less than a week after his return to the U.S. in his normal state of health indicators is a mystery to us as well. To make it clear, we are the biggest victim of this incident.”

