Looks like Bank Fraud Bernie is a tad upset that the FBI has come calling…

Via Fox:

How do we know Donald Trump is not under an FBI investigation? Well, James Comey told us. He not only told us, but he told Chuck Schumer who, even after being told, still claimed President Trump was being investigated.

But we also know the president is not being investigated because everything has been leaked except that. The media, which has even leaked lies that they had to retract, has not leaked this. The president is not under investigation for collaborating with the Russians.

The irony here is rich. Democrats have rallied to Bernie Sanders as the leader of the opposition against Donald Trump. He attracts huge crowds across the nation. One of his acolytes tried to assassinate members of Congress. And Bernie Sanders is under investigation by the FBI, unlike the president.

