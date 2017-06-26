Thanks to SCOTUS for taking up the case and the 1st Amendment should hopefully prevail in a more Constitutionally-friendly Court, with the addition of Gorsuch.

Via Fox News:

The U.S. Supreme Court announced Monday it will hear the case of a suburban Denver baker who refused to bake a wedding cake for a gay couple on faith-based grounds, in the latest religious freedom case to be considered before the nation’s highest court.

Jack Phillips, owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop, had refused to sell a customized cake for a gay couple’s union, claiming a religious exemption to the state’s anti-discrimination law.

State courts had ruled against the businessman.

The high court will now decide whether applying Colorado’s public accommodations law to compel the baker to create “expression”– a wedding cake — violates his constitutionally protected Christian beliefs about marriage.

