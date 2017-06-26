Obama was too busy being ‘flexible’ for Putin. Even Debbie Wasserman Schultz is now claiming that the DHS didn’t tell her the Russians were in the DNC server for a year. What a festival of fail…

Via Fox News:

Rep. Adam Schiff, the top-ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said Sunday the Obama administration should have done more to counter Russia’s meddling in the U.S. election.

“I think the administration needed to call out Russia earlier, needed to act to deter and punish Russia earlier, and that was a very serious mistake,” Schiff, of California, said in a televised interview with CNN.

Schiff added that President Barack Obama may have been worried that doing more against Russia would have looked like he was “trying to tip the scales for Hillary Clinton” and did not want to give in to the notion that the election was “rigged” against Donald Trump, according to The Hill.

