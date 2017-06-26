She’s been removed from being in charge of her district, but now she’s being paid for doing nothing and she still has her job.

Via Free Beacon:

The senior Secret Service agent who said she did not want to take “a bullet” for President Trump did not suffer several disciplinary actions imposed on other agents and officers for allegations of similarly serious or lesser misconduct, according to multiple sources from the Secret Service community and attorneys specializing in federal law enforcement labor and employment law.

Kerry O’Grady, the agent in question, was removed from her position as head of the Secret Service’s Denver district in March amid an investigation into her pre-election Facebook comments about Trump. O’Grady remains on paid administrative leave and retains her security clearance six months after the agency first started looking into the allegations of misconduct against her.

Keep reading…