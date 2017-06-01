Religion of Peace™

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (10:40 A.M.) – The Islamic State has released a brand new propaganda video covering its activities in Afghanistan, a war-torn Asian country where Islamic State forces have made their presence felt since early 2015, winning over a series of eastern tribes, thereby allowing them to take on the Taliban and Afghan Army.

The footage shows skirmishes with government forces, widespread sharia crackdown and summary executions, many of which were carried out by children indoctrinated by ISIS.