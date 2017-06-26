Feel good story of the day.

Via Daily Mail:

ISIS commanders have been killed after one of the group’s suicide bombers blew himself up at a meeting following the terrorists’ collapse in Mosul.

The jihadi detonated explosives during a meeting in Qaim District in the west of the Anbar Province and the blast killed a number of leaders as well as himself.

It comes as Islamic State lost more ground in their last major stronghold in Iraq with the terror group’s numbers depleted and confined to an area of about a square kilometre in the Old City.

Lieutenant Colonel Salam al-Obeidi said that he believes only ‘a few hundred Daesh fighters’, an Arabic acronym for Islamic State group jihadists, are left in the Old City.

Three years after overrunning Mosul and making it the de facto Iraqi capital of the ‘caliphate’ they proclaimed, the jihadists now only control about a square kilometre in the city, commanders said.

