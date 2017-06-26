Bono, while a liberal, has not been shy about expressing different opinions. For example, he loves George W. Bush, because he recognizes how much he did to save people from AIDS in Africa.

Via Daily Caller:

U2 and lead singer Bono don’t really like President Donald Trump, but they go about showing that dislike in a now out-of-style fashion: respectfully.

Maryland’s FedExField was packed to the brim June 20 with thousands of fans happy to be spending their evening with friends, beer and Bono. A huge screen was the backdrop for U2’s two-hour set, and flashing across it were beautiful landscapes, American flags, patriotism and iconic figures (plus Lena Dunham, for some reason) of the 20th and 21st centuries.

They took the stage and played their first song to a cheering crowd.

Then, Bono held a moment to say something that set the tone for the rest of the evening:

“You’ve been through some troubling days here with the shooting in Alexandria. We are so grateful that Congressman Scalise and his comrades made it through. So grateful. We hold them up, as love holds us all up.”

