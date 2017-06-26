Very good news. The injunction against the travel ban was clearly overreaching by Obama-appointed judges legislating from the bench.

Via Fox News:

The Supreme Court on Monday said it would allow the Trump administration’s controversial travel ban to largely go into effect, while setting a hearing on the entire executive order for October.

The court’s decision means the justices will now wade into the biggest legal controversy of the Trump administration — Trump’s order temporarily restricting travel from six Muslim-majority countries.

“An American individual or entity that has a bona fide relationship with a particular person seeking to enter the country as a refugee can legitimately claim concrete hardship if that person is excluded,” the Court wrote. “As to these individuals and entities, we do not disturb the injunction. But when it comes to refugees who lack any such connection to the United States, for the reasons we have set out, the balance tips in favor of the Government’s compelling need to provide for the Nation’s security.”

