Unlike Obama, he’s not just operating with a pen and a phone, he’s actually getting legislation passed. The way the Constitutional process is supposed to work.

Via Daily Caller:

President Donald Trump continues to sign legislation, an achievement he deemed “nice” Friday.

The bills include an act to improve weather forecasting, a long-term vision for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and reforms for the Department of Veteran Affairs.

The three pieces of legislation all had bipartisan support.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration Transition Authorization Act of 2017 calls for a $19.5 billion budget for NASA — an increase from $19.3 billion in 2016 — and also asks that NASA create a plan for getting humans “near or on the surface of Mars in the 2030s.”

During the campaign, Trump said that “making sure we stay at the forefront of space exploration is a big priority for my administration.”

