A terror suspect said the innocent children killed in the Manchester Arena suicide bombing ‘got what they deserved’.

Rachid El Omari’s disgusting comments came to light during a court hearing in Spain where he was remanded in jail as an investigation into his arrest continues.

The 32-year-old is accused of planning a terrorist attack in Madrid and recruiting new members for Isis.

Judge Ismael Moreno said: ‘His identification with the ideology of the terrorist organisation Daesh led him to justify the terrorist attacks in December in France.

‘He claimed they got what they deserved and those who had pledged allegiance to the Caliphate like him had the job of defending Islam and converting everyone, as the Koran says those who don’t want to convert to Islam are infidels and have to die.

