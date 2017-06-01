Ughhh…

Via Times of Israel:

A parade in Chicago celebrating the lesbian community banned three Jewish women carrying Jewish Pride flags.

Organizers of the 21st annual Chicago Dyke March told the women that the rainbow flags with a white Star of David in the center would be a trigger to people who found it offensive.

A Dyke March collective member told the Windy City Times that the women were told to leave because the flags “made people feel unsafe,” and that the march was “anti-Zionist” and “pro-Palestinian.”

One of the Jewish marchers, Laurel Grauer, Midwest manager of A Wider Bridge, a group that forges ties between LGBT Jews in Israel and North America, told the publication that she has carried her Jewish Pride flag in the same parade for more than a decade, and said that it “celebrates my queer, Jewish identity.” She also said she lost count of the number of people who harassed her over the flag on Saturday.