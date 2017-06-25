Russia is going to keep doing this till we smack them back.

Via Jalopnik.com:

When you’ve got a Russian helicopter making multiple passes over the front of your vehicle, you better believe you’re going to be intimidated. Previously undisclosed reports and a number of photos allegedly show a Russian military helicopter flying dangerously close to an American defense attache in northern Russia according to the Washington Post.

The entire incident is tied to an alarmingly large amount of information collected from the CIA in regards to Russia’s supposed involvement in a cyber campaign to “disrupt and discredit the U.S. presidential race,” as the Washington Post reports.

In response to reports collected by the CIA, President Obama authorized a list of actions to counteract Russia’s involvement, WaPo notes. This apparently included the expulsion of 35 diplomats and the closure of two Russian compounds in the United States. The Obama administration initially denied that these actions were tied to Russia’s cyber hacking tactics, arguing that they were related to other Russian issues.

