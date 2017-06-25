Of course he wouldn’t.

Via Daily Caller:

A new biography on former President Barack Obama reveals that an ex-girlfriend was disappointed that Obama wouldn’t clearly condemn racism among black people.

The book, “Rising Star: The Making of Barack Obama,” written by David Garrow, is a deep dive into the personal life of Obama, and has already made headlines for uncovering the identity of the ex-girlfriend, Sheila Miyoshi Jager.

Garrow’s book also revealed that Jager, now a professor at Oberlin College, was dumped by Obama because he was worried that having a white spouse would hurt his future political career.

Jager is actually half-Asian, half-white, but Obama was still concerned that not having a black wife would hurt his reputation and chances for being a successful politician.

