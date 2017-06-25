Oh course, media and liberals will skip this… Update to this previous story.

Via Daily Caller:

The man charged with stabbing a police officer, in what could be ruled as terrorism, tried but failed to purchase a firearm shortly before Wednesday’s attack at Bishop International Airport in Flint, Mich.

Amor Ftouhi, a Tunisian national with Canadian citizenship, tried to purchase a gun at the Gibraltar Trade Center, a massive public market with hundreds of vendors outside Detroit, according to Fox 2. Ftouhi resorted to using a large knife when he stabbed police Lieutenant Jeff Neville in the neck.

The FBI confirmed that Ftouhi tried to purchase a gun inside the United States, but would not confirm where. Agents said that Ftouhi was rejected early in the process because he is not a U.S. citizen.

News that Ftouhi tried and failed to purchase a gun pushes back against concerns of a “gun show loophole.” The term refers to the sale of firearms by private citizens who are not required to perform background checks.

Keep reading…