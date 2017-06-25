Formerly known as “WTF” it will now simply be known as “WF”. What utter ridiculousness.

Via BBC:

The World Taekwondo Federation (WTF) has changed its name to World Taekwondo because of the “negative connotations” associated with its initials.

The organisation had used the previous name since it was established in 1973.

However, it felt in the “digital age” the slang of the old abbreviation was “unrelated to our organisation and so it was important that we rebranded to better engage with our fans”.

The change was made before the start of the 2017 World Taekwondo Championships.

The event is taking place in Muju, South Korea.

