That woman, abandoned by the smugglers she paid to get her across the border, would have surely died had it not been for the actions of the Border Patrol. Encouraged by the sanctuary movement, hundreds of illegal aliens will die horrible deaths in the desert after crossing the border.

Via Daily Caller:

A Guatemalan national who was left behind in the desert in high temperatures as she was attempting to cross illegally into the country was saved by border patrol agents after they found her non-responsive.

The woman was in medical distress, showing signs of suffering from a heat stroke, and was left behind by her guide because she couldn’t keep up with the group, according to a press statement issued by the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol late Saturday night.

Border patrol agents from the Laredo Sector Border Patrol administered medical assistance to stabilize the woman and bring her body temperature down while they awaited Emergency Medical Services.

The agents found the woman near a ranch in El Cenizo, Texas. They had to carry the woman from the area where they found her, which was inaccessible to vehicles, to their vehicles to administer medical aid.

“The fact that these smugglers abandoned this young lady in the unforgiving terrain and left her to die with temperatures sweltering over one hundred degrees demonstrates how callous and heartless these smuggling organizations are,” said Laredo Sector Assistant Chief Patrol Agent Gabriel Acosta in a prepared statement.

