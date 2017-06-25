A piker compared to Podesta.

Via The Hay Ride:

This might be the most hilarious thing we’ve seen all week. Keenan Pontoni, a 30-year old millennial political consultant who managed to ride a $23 million campaign war chest (his opponent had $4 million) into a 52-48 loss for his client Jon Ossoff Tuesday night, is getting a top-of-page feature story in Roll Call.

And it’s a favorable piece. For the consultant who blew a lopsided cash advantage in the most expensive Congressional race of all time.

Last fall, Pontoni managed Democrat Gretchen Driskell’s campaign against Michigan GOP Rep. Tim Walberg. She lost by 15 points. Up until that point, Pontoni wasn’t used to losing. He’d previously managed a successful county commission and state House race in his native Michigan.

But despite back-to-back losses, Pontoni’s now a man in high demand, with a bright future in a party that desperately needs fresh perspectives.

And here’s a money quote which needs special notice…

“Maybe he should go from this to running a presidential campaign,” said Democratic pollster John Anzalone, who worked on the Ossoff campaign. “He has the mettle to really do any type of race.”

Anzalone is known for push-polling hopeless races for Democrat candidates and delivering poll results those candidates can use for fundraising along the lines of “See? We can win – all we need is your money.” That was the sole discernible campaign strategy – outside of screaming “Hookers!” for 10 months solid – of the Charlie Melancon Senate campaign in 2010 that Anzalone was the pollster for.

