The perpetual vacation continues…

The Obamas have been spotted taking a trip to the picturesque Balinese rice fields during their luxury vacation to Indonesia.

Barack and Michelle Obama, along with their two daughters, flew into the popular tourist destination on Friday evening before heading straight for the Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan, Ubud, where villas cost upwards of $2,500 a night.

Today, the family too a walk through the lush, green Jatiluwih rice terrace, one of UNESCO World Heritages. They looked relaxed as Barack donned a blue polo shirt and Michelle kept it casual in a baseball cap and vest, with her jacket tied round her waist. The couple’s youngest daughter Sasha, 16, joined them in a bright yellow baseball cap, and white vest.

Malia, who reportedly joined the family for their vacation and flew in with them on a private jet, was nowhere to be seen.

