Whole lot of collusion going on, just wasn’t Russia-Trump.

Via Free Beacon:

President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday that it was “unfair” to “crazy Bernie Sanders” that Hillary Clinton colluded with the Democratic Party to win the nomination last year.

Hacked emails from the Democratic National Committee last year revealed coordination among top party officials, including then-chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D., Fla.), to help Clinton defeat Sanders in the 2016 cycle. Schultz was ultimately forced to resign her position in July.

