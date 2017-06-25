How you know it’s bad? When even Adam Schiff is given a “queasy feeling.” Are they about to throw Loretta Lynch under the bus?

Via Free Beacon:

Rep. Adam Schiff (D., Calif.) said Sunday that former Attorney General Loretta Lynch’s urging of former FBI director James Comey to call the Hillary Clinton email investigation a “matter” also gave him a “queasy feeling.”

Schiff responded to the situation after being asked by CNN host Dana Bash if Lynch should come to Capitol Hill to testify.

“It does give me a queasy feeling,” Schiff said, referring to similar language by Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D., Calif.) and Comey about the situation.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is now investigating whether Lynch improperly interfered in the Clinton email investigation.

