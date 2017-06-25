Maxine is a real peach.

Via American Mirror:

Supporters of President Trump were hoping to be a part of Maxine Waters’ town hall meeting in Gardena on Saturday, but they were barred from entering the building.

The Trump supporters received tickets for the event, but were treated as “second class citizens” because they supposedly did not live in her district.

Chanell Temple said she lost her job a few years ago and hasn’t been able to find a new one because she doesn’t speak Spanish. She said Waters has destroyed the black community by supporting immigrants.

