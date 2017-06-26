Good! Contrary to liberal blather, Islam is not a part of the fabric of this nation and its teachings are not compatible with our values. Here is a list of all of the Islamic countries that hold state dinners for Christmas and Easter: Oh, wait… there aren’t any.

Via The Hill:

President Trump issued a statement Saturday greeting Muslims as they celebrate the holiday of Eid al-Fitr, breaking with nearly two decades of tradition of holding an iftar dinner to commemorate Ramadan.

“On behalf of the American people,” President Trump said in the statement, “Melania and I send our warm greetings to Muslims as they celebrate Eid al-Fitr.”

The holiday marks the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting.

The dinners began under President Clinton and were continued by President George W. Bush and Barack Obama. The iftar dinner at the White House is usually attended by prominent members of the Muslim community, diplomats and Congress members.

“Muslims in the United States joined those around the world during the holy month of Ramadan to focus on acts of faith and charity,” Trump said. “During this holiday, we are reminded of the importance of mercy, compassion, and goodwill. With Muslims around the world, the United States renews our commitment to honor these values.”

