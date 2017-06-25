She was triggered to violence by the flag.

Via WACH:

A woman is facing charges after police say she tore a Confederate flag “tag” off a truck and then backed into the truck’s owner.

According to a release from Charleston police, 43-year-old Ann Lee Walters is charged with vandalism and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.

They said Walters stopped her car at Murray Boulevard and East Battery around 11 a.m. Saturday. They said she removed a “Confederate tag” off the front of the victim’s pick-up by tearing it off.

They said she then backed into the truck’s owner as he was trying to get her license plate number.

