He was too busy being a stooge and being flexible for every Tom, Dick and Yuri…

President Trump openly questioned on Saturday whether the Obama administration wanted to damage Hillary Clinton’s chances in the 2016 election by not immediately reacting to evidence of Russian meddling.

“Obama Administration official said they ‘choked’ when it came to acting on Russian meddling of election. They didn’t want to hurt Hillary?”, Trump tweeted Saturday afternoon.

The Obama administration official he is quoting is one from a Washington Post report on Friday that said former President Barack Obama was given information in August 2016 about Russian President Vladimir Putin delivering specific instructions to his operatives to undermine Clinton’s campaign in favor of Trump’s. It wasn’t until October that Obama finally addressed the public about the suspected Russian hacking. Obama then slapped sanctions on Russia in December and reportedly authorized a cyber weapons project targeting in Russia’s infrastructure.

